Missing: Jniyah Hill, 15, of Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday were asking for help from the public in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in need of medical attention.

Jniyah Hill was last seen in the 8100 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said the last contact reported for Jniyah was back on Sept. 21.

Jniyah is a Black female, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Jniyah Hill Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380.