MISSING: Jerry Sadler, 65, from Forest Park and suffering from Alzheimer's disease

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Forest Park police were searching Thursday night for a missing man they believe could be in danger.

Family last saw Jerry Sadler, 65, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon – when he left his home to throw out his garbage and didn't come back.

Sadler has Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and heart issues and needs medicine.

Sadler is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, with gray-black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark pants, and gray gym shoes.

Jerry Sadler Forest Park Police

Anyone who sees Sadler is asked to contact their local police department, so he can be reunited with his family and get the care he needs.