MISSING: Jerome Weismantel, 78, last seen in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen in the Little Village neighborhood last year.

Jerome Weismantel, 78, went missing from the area of the 2600 block of West 21 Street on July 22.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair, and a fair complexion.

missing-jerome-w.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

