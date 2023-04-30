Watch CBS News
MISSING: Jeneva Parker, 71, Last seen in March

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Streeterville neighborhood last month.

Jeneva Parker, 71, was last seen in the 200 block of East Huron Street on March 12.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

jeneva-parker.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information or If located contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266. 

