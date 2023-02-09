Watch CBS News
Mom flies in to search for James Allen Jr., last seen in Merrillville area Jan. 20

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- A desperate search was under way Wednesday night to find 33-year-old James Allen Jr.

Allen has been missing since Jan. 20, and was last seen in the Merrillville, Indiana area.

His mom flew in from Florida to look for him after she says police exhausted all their leads.

She told CBS 2 she has hired a private security group to search for him.

