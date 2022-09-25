Watch CBS News
MISSING: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood Monday.

Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen in the 3800 block of West Maypole on Sept. 19.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen with Blonde Braids wearing a black tank top and white shorts.

Police say she may be in the Rockford, Illinois area visiting friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251. 

