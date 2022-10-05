MISSING: Elena Trujillo, last seen in Austin neighborhood

Police search for missing teen last seen in Austin neighborhood

Police search for missing teen last seen in Austin neighborhood

Police search for missing teen last seen in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl from the Austin neighborhood.

Elena Trujillo, 15, was last seen leaving her house on Augusta near Lavergne on Sept. 25.

She is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a fair complexion. She was wearing a red hoodie and black joggers with white and red Nike Jordans.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.