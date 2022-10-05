Watch CBS News
MISSING: Elena Trujillo, last seen in Austin neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl from the Austin neighborhood.

Elena Trujillo, 15, was last seen leaving her house on Augusta near Lavergne on Sept. 25.

She is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a fair complexion. She was wearing a red hoodie and black joggers with white and red Nike Jordans.

missing-austin-neighborhood-teen.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255. 

