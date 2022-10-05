MISSING: Elena Trujillo, last seen in Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl from the Austin neighborhood.
Elena Trujillo, 15, was last seen leaving her house on Augusta near Lavergne on Sept. 25.
She is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a fair complexion. She was wearing a red hoodie and black joggers with white and red Nike Jordans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.