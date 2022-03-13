Watch CBS News

MISSING: Dradyn Taulbee, 13, last seen at elementary school

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing teen last seen at an elementary school earlier this month.

Dradyn Taulbee, 13, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School located at 3650 W. School St. on March 4.

He is 5'3'', 100 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair with a light Complexion.

d-taulbee-13.jpg

Taulbee frequents the CTA Blue Line elevated train.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts can contact Area Five detectives Special Victims Unit at 312 746-6554.

First published on March 13, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.