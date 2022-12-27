MISSING: Doris Mahone, 60, last seen in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking to find a missing Morgan Park woman last seen leaving her home Monday.

Doris Mahone, 60, was last seen leaving her home without a coat, in the 10800 block of South Morgan Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair, and a medium complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and manic depression. It is also unknown if she has been taking her medications.

She is known to frequent the suburbs of Dolton and Calumet Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police – Area 2 SVU at 312-747-8274 or dial 911.