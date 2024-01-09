Missing disabled Air Force veteran Diane Huggins last seen near O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a missing disabled Air Force veteran who might be trying to make her way to Ohio.

Chicago police said 59-year-old Diane Huggins was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when she was discharged from Ascension Resurrection Medical Center, not far from O'Hare International Airport.

Before that, she had flown into O'Hare from Maryland, and had missed a connecting flight to Cleveland. Staff at the Chicago O'Hare Hilton Hotel said she appeared disoriented and confused when she got there, they and called authorities. After police and paramedics showed up, an ambulance took her to the hospital.

Diane Huggins Chicago Police

Police said, after she left the hospital, she might have tried to complete her trip to Cleveland, to reach family in Akron.

Huggins suffers from bipolar disorder, manic depression, and schizophrenia. She is almost completely deaf, but wears hearing aids, and can read lips. She also walks with a cane, and police said she has been known to go to military bases.

Anyone who locates her should call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.