MISSING: Diamond Coleman, 15, last seen in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking to locate a missing teen girl last seen in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month.

Diamon Coleman, 15, was last seen in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue on Sept. 9.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 168 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 8:15 AM

