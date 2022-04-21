MISSING: Dariana Meza-Jimenez, 21, last seen in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Brighton Park.

21-year-old Dariana Meza-Jimenez was last seen on March 5, in the 3100 block of West 41st Place.

Meza-Jimenez is described as 135 pounds and has brown hair and complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pajama pants and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information or if located can contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.