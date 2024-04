CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a missing man with autism is asking for help to find him.

Jonathon Baez, 43, has been missing since April 3. He was last seen near his home at 86th and Baltimore in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jonathon Baez Paty LaGata Galindo/Facebook

His family said Baez has high-functioning autism, but only has minimal speaking ability.

If you see him, please call Chicago police.