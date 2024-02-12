Watch CBS News
Missing Chicago 5-year-old found in Arizona

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A missing five-year-old girl from chicago, missing since July, has been found more than 1,700 miles away.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Chicago was asked to help find a missing child who had been abducted by a non-custodial parent.

Investigators learned they might have moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area.

They found both the missing child and parent there, living under different names.

U.S. Marshals in Arizona brought the child home to the parent who has custody.

The parent in Arizona was arrested.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

February 12, 2024

