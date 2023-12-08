Watch CBS News
Missing: Brissa Romero, 17, of Chicago's northwest suburbs

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.  (CBS) -- Police in northwest suburban Carpentersville were asking for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing since Monday.

Brissa Romero, 17, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds, Carpentersville police said.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Brissa Romero Carpentersville Police

Brissa drivers a 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CZ64618. Her last location is believed to be near the Bowlero bowling alley and party venue in Vernon Hills.

Carpentersville police have been working closely with Brissa's family to develop further leads. The Vernon Hills Police Department has also been assisting, Carpentersville police said.

Anyone with information on Brissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at (847) 551-3481 or may also contact QuadCom Dispatch at (847) 428-8784.

