Families of missing Black women ask police to do more to find them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Mother's Day, some families are bringing attention again to several unsolved cases of missing Black women from the Chicago area, inlcuding the case of then-pregnant missing postal worker Kierra Coles.

"I don't know if she's had her baby, if she's safe. Is she not with us anymore? You know, I need to have closure on however this is going to be for us," said Karen Phillips, Coles' mother.

She spoke at Daley Plaza Sunday afternoon, asking Chicago Police to do a better job.

Her daughter was nearly three months pregnant when she vanished in October of 2018.

Coles' family said they feel the police are not doing enough to focus on her case.

A $45,000 reward remains in place for information on Kierra.

Several other families joined in, all seeking justice in cases not only in Chicago but also in the suburbs and Northwest Indiana. Some have gone cold for more than six years.