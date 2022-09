MISSING: Beverly Johnson, 67, last seen in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen in South Austin.

Police said Beverly Johnson, 67, left with her dog Lucky and was last seen near Columbus Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.