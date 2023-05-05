LOCATED: Arelia Elliston, 52, last seen in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have located a missing woman last seen in the Albany Park neighborhood earlier this week.

Arelia Elliston, 52, was last seen on Monday leaving her home, in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray parka.

Police didn't provide information on where she was located.