MISSING: Amia Smith, 17, and her 5-month old son last seen in Harvard, Illinois

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for young mother and her baby who went missing from Northwest suburban Harvard Wednesday. 

Seventeen-year-old Amia Smith and her 5-moth-old baby son Maverick were last seen leaving a home on McKinley Street around noon. 

Smith is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a rainbow flag, a black shirt with foil flowers, black shorts and black socks. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on June 23, 2022 / 11:22 AM

