MISSING: Amia Smith, 17, and her 5-month old son last seen in Harvard, Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for young mother and her baby who went missing from Northwest suburban Harvard Wednesday.
Seventeen-year-old Amia Smith and her 5-moth-old baby son Maverick were last seen leaving a home on McKinley Street around noon.
Smith is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a rainbow flag, a black shirt with foil flowers, black shorts and black socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
