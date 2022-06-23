MISSING: Amia Smith, 17, and her 5-month old son last seen in Harvard, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for young mother and her baby who went missing from Northwest suburban Harvard Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Amia Smith and her 5-moth-old baby son Maverick were last seen leaving a home on McKinley Street around noon.

Smith is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a rainbow flag, a black shirt with foil flowers, black shorts and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.