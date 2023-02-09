MISSING: Alfretta Smith, 60, last seen in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a missing woman last seen in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month.

Alfretta Smith, 60, was last seen on 60th and Green Street on Feb. 4.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. She also goes by the alias of Tawana Smith.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia and does not have a car or cell phone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.