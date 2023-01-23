MISSING: Alessandra Fernando, 25, last seen January 17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help finding a missing woman, who may also have her 2-month-old daughter with her.

Alessandra Fernandez, 25, is missing from the 3400 block of 61st Street and was last seen Jan. 17. Her daughter is also missing.

Chicago Police Department

According to police, Fernandez may be suffering from mental health issues and may be a victim of domestic violence.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair and has a tattoo of a rose on her shoulder.

Anyone with information on where the missing two might be is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU detectives at (312)747-8380.