MISSING: Adrianne Taylor, 61, Last seen on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing Austin woman who may be in need of medical attention.

Adrianne Taylor, 61, was last seen on Feb. 28 in the 600 block of West Harrison Street on the Near West Side.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and hair with a medium complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she was wearing a long black coat with a fur collar and black sheepskin boots at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Area 4 Detective Division at 312-746-8251.