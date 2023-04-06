Watch CBS News
MISSING: Abdel Abbadi, 82, last seen in Portage Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man last seen in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Abdel Abbadi, 82, was last seen Wednesday, in the 6100 block of West Montrose Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair, and a light complexion.  

Police say he is high-risk and is driving a 2015 silver Toyota Sienna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554. 

