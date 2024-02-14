Chicago police search for missing 9-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are trying to find a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police said Danna Gonzalez was abducted Tuesday and is with her mother, but would not say if the mom has legal custody of the child.

Gonzalez is 4-foot tall and has brown eyes and reddish-brown hair. She was last seen in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and sparkly boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

