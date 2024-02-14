Chicago police search for missing 9-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are trying to find a missing 9-year-old girl.
Police said Danna Gonzalez was abducted Tuesday and is with her mother, but would not say if the mom has legal custody of the child.
Gonzalez is 4-foot tall and has brown eyes and reddish-brown hair. She was last seen in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and sparkly boots.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.