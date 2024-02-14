Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for missing 9-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are trying to find a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police said Danna Gonzalez was abducted Tuesday and is with her mother, but would not say if the mom has legal custody of the child.

Gonzalez is 4-foot tall and has brown eyes and reddish-brown hair. She was last seen in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and sparkly boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

snapshot-2024-02-14t161001-533.jpg
Chicago police are trying to find a missing 9-year-old girl. Police said Danna Gonzalez was abducted Tuesday and is with her mother, but would not say if the mom has legal custody of the child. Chicago Police Department
First published on February 14, 2024 / 4:13 PM CST

