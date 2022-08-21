Missing: 15-month-old London Ligon of Marquette Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing 15-month-old girl last seen in Marquette Park.
London Ligon was last seen by family members inside her residence Sunday morning.
She is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown eyes brown, black hair, and a light complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One detectives-SVU office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.