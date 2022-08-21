Missing: 15-month-old London Ligon of Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing 15-month-old girl last seen in Marquette Park.

London Ligon was last seen by family members inside her residence Sunday morning.

She is 2 feet 6 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown eyes brown, black hair, and a light complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One detectives-SVU office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.