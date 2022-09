MISSING: 11-year-old Annaliese Prez last seen in Rogers Park

MISSING: 11-year-old Annaliese Prez last seen in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday.

Annaliese Prez was last seen in Rogers Park, on Toughy Avenue near Ashland Avenue.

The missing girl is around 5-feet tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact police at 312-744-8266.