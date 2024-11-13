Misogynistic phrases, bullying of women and girls have spiked since election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A week after the historic presidential election, a new analysis says a wave of sexist and abusive attacks targeting women has surged online.

In some cases, such attacks have made their way to classrooms and college campuses.

Among the most prominent phrases widely used in these attacks on social media was an Election Night social media post crafted by a controversial far-right influencer based in western suburban Berwyn.

The post by known white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes said: "Your body, my choice. Forever," making reference to reproductive rights. It was issued as part of a celebratory response to President-elect Trump's victory last Tuesday.

Activists are now pushing back against the trend. In one local case, it even led to a woman being pepper-sprayed in the face.

The post on X quickly went viral—viewed more than 90 million times and reposted nearly 4,000 times on the platform.

According to a report by the bipartisan research group the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, while attacks online targeting women and their reproductive rights were consistent leading up to the election, mentions of the derogatory phrase exploded afterward.

"We found that there was almost a 4,000% increase in references to misogynistic phrases," said Jiore Craig, resident senior at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

Other phrases thrown around on social media included, "Get back to the kitchen," and, "Repeal the 19th"—referring to the constitutional amendment that allowed women to vote.

"I think what this trend is showing us, though, is that this kind of language is unprecedented in this country," Craig said, "and I think that what pretty we're sure of, based on research, is that the majority of Americans are not interested in hearing this kind of language."

The language was enough to prompt a woman to visit Fuentes at his Berwyn home after activists posted his address online—which led to a confrontation involving pepper spray on Sunday.

"If you give your child access to the internet in any way, shape, or form, they are going to encounter the worst of humanity," said Titania Jordan, chief parent officer at the online safety company Bark Technologies.

The phrase, "Your body, my choice," has reportedly surfaced at schools and college campuses across the country—where some parents have posted about their daughters being harassed with the language.

While CBS News Chicago has not independently verified those claims, Jordan said considering the political climate, conversations with children about these trends should be a priority for parents.

"It is quickly exacerbated, it quickly escalates, and so many children fall victim to thinking one thing that is just complete misinformation," Jordan said. "We have to be their source of truth. We have to guide them."

Researchers also say the trends where such of language is prevalent online are something not going away anytime soon—especially with the rise of various social platforms that have become a source of news for young people versus traditional media.