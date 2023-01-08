Minivan struck by Metra train after getting stuck on tracks in Schaumburg

Minivan struck by Metra train in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Another vehicle hit by a Metra train after it got stuck on the tracks.

This time it was on the Metra Milwaukee District west tracks in Schaumburg around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Metra spokesperson tells us the driver of a minivan got out safely before the van was hit.

The driver was still taken to the hospital.

The train passengers were transferred to another train.