Watch CBS News
Local News

Minivan struck by Metra train after getting stuck on tracks in Schaumburg

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Minivan struck by Metra train in Schaumburg
Minivan struck by Metra train in Schaumburg 00:26

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Another vehicle hit by a Metra train after it got stuck on the tracks.

This time it was on the Metra Milwaukee District west tracks in Schaumburg around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Metra spokesperson tells us the driver of a minivan got out safely before the van was hit.

The driver was still taken to the hospital. 

The train passengers were transferred to another train.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.