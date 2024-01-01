Minimum wage for Illinois workers increases to $14 per hour

Illinois minimum wage increases to $14 per hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most hourly workers across the state of Illinois will get an extra dollar per hour in their paychecks starting Monday.

The minimum wage for non-tipped workers will now go up to $14 an hour. Tipped employees will earn at least $8.40 an hour.

Workers are encouraged to double-check their paystubs to make sure they're being paid correctly.