8 Republicans, but not Trump, to face off in first GOP Presidential debate in Milwaukee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first Republican debate of the 2024 race for president is set for Wednesday night in Milwaukee, with eight candidates set to take the stage, but the biggest headline is who isn't there, former President Trump, the frontrunner by a wide margin.

With Trump's legal troubles looming, there's still much for his rivals to cover in the debate.

When it comes to a candidate winning Wisconsin, four of the last six presidential races here have been decided by less than a percentage point.

It is a true battleground state, which is why the GOP convention has been set for Milwaukee next summer, and why the city was chosen to host the first Republican debate

Milwaukee County Republican Party Chairman Hilario Deleon said he's excited for it, even with the frontrunner, former President Trump, skipping the debate.

"A lot of people are looking forward to seeing what some of the other candidates have to say, but I think most of the people are going to hear what they say, and they might go back to supporting the former president if they're on the fence," he said.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming said Trump has already been the Republican presidential nominee twice, so voters weren't going to learn anything new about him at the debate anyway.

"What's great about it for us is we're going to have eight people up on that stage, and if the people watching tonight watch this and look at those eight, and go 'You know what? I kind of like that one, too. And I like that one. And I like the next one, and the next two,' that's a victory for me," Schimming said.

Schimming also said he's not concerned that the party's presidential frontrunner is facing four criminal indictments.

"No, I think that process will work itself through at whatever point. You know, look at the polls on this issue, because it doesn't seem to be hurting him terribly, all the news that he's been through in the last couple of months," he said.

Hours ahead of the debate, a group of Trump supporters stood and marched outside the Fiserv Forum, where the debate is taking place. Among those supporters was Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who many believe is vying to be a vice presidential pick if Trump becomes the nominee.

Only 8 of the 13 Republican candidates are taking part in Thursday night's debate.

Alice Babcock, of northwest suburban Crystal Lake, said she's not disappointed Trump won't be at the debate.

"I'm fine with him not being here. He has his reasons," she said.

Adams County Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Pete Church, a supporter of candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, said he wants to hear about anything but Donald Trump at the debate.

"Donald's not here, so I guess I'd like to hear about policy. I'd like to hear about what we're going to do with the deep state, with all these issues that we have as Republicans," he said.

Candidates taking part had to meet polling and donor requirements to qualify for the debate. One of them, South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott, recently hurt himself playing basketball, but is still expected to take part.