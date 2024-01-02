Milwaukee police officer shot responding to domestic violence call
One person is in custody after a Milwaukee police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call.
CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports the officer was shot in the leg near Fairmount and Green Bay.
A police source told CBS 58 the officer was shot during an incident that started as a domestic violence call.
Officers fired back at the suspect, who barricaded inside a home before surrendering.
