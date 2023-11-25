Watch CBS News
Metra trains in northwest Chicago suburbs stopped after pedestrian struck

CHICAGO (CBS) – Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North line were stopped Saturday afternoon after a freight train struck a pedestrian.

Metra tweeted the alert around 3:35 p.m. that both inbound and outbound trains were stopped.

The Milwaukee District North line runs from Fox Lake in northwest suburban McHenry County through northwest Cook County to Chicago Union Station.

The line stops in Deerfield where police said the train crossing at Osterman Avenue, Hazel Avenue and Greenwood Avenue were shut down for an "ongoing investigation." Drivers were asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

It was unclear how long the trains would be stopped.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 4:13 PM CST

