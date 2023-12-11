Millions of Americans expected to travel between Christmas and New Year's Day, AAA says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More Americans are expected to travel over Christmas compared to last year, but these travelers are not expected to match the pre-pandemic record for holiday travel.
AAA says over 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between the weekend before Christmas to New Year's Day. That's 2.2% more than predicted during that time last year, but that is still less than the year before COVID-19 hit the country.
"There's this pent-up demand post-pandemic for travel. and now people are sort of more than ever recognizing how important leisure travel is to them. so whether that's taking a vacation that's relaxing, whether that's visiting family and friends out of state or even going abroad, that desire to get away is stronger than we've seen in a very long time, said Aixa Diaz, AAA.
A spokesperson for AAA says you will be more likely to hit bad traffic if you leave at noon. They also say there is usually less traffic on the holiday itself.
