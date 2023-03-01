$1M Powerball ticket sold at Uptown store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another day, another millionaire after someone in Chicago purchased a winning Powerball ticket for last Saturday's drawing.

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased at Clarendon Food Wine Spirits, located at 4183 N. Clarendon Ave. in Uptown.

The winner matched all five numbers to win the prize. Those numbers again: 11-24-58-66-67.

The owner of the store said he found out about the win after an Illinois Lottery representative came to the store.

"An Illinois Lottery representative came to my store Monday morning to congratulate us – that's how my staff and I found out that we sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket. What a fantastic way to end February, we are all very excited," said Bhupendra Patel.

Patel says he knows who bought the ticket and says it's one of his regular customers.

This is not the only time he sold winning tickets.

"I own four stores, and over the years, we've sold many winning lottery tickets. However, this is the biggest one we've been a part of - thanks to our loyal customers," he said.

His store will receive a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount which will total $10,000.

With the money, Patel says he will celebrate with employees and use the rest to upgrade the store.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

If you're looking to become the next big winner, Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth $143 million.