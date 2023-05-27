Millennium Park offering free summer workout classes through September

CHICAGO (CBS) -- get ready to break a sweat.

Summer workouts are back, at Millennium Park.

Grab your friends and family and work out while enjoying one of the best views of the city.

This year's group classes include yoga, pilates, Zumba, and cardio kickboxing.

The free classes run most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. now through Sept. 2.