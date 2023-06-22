Watch CBS News
Millennium Park kicks off free Summer Music Series Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for an early start to your weekend fun, Millennium Park has you covered as they kick off their free Summer Music Series Thursday night.

It's happening at the Pritzker Pavilion where a number of talented artists will put on a concert in a "Tribute to Ramsey Lewis".

Lewis was a multi-Grammy award-winning jazz pianist who had roots in Chicago. He died last year. 

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.           

