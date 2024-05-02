20th Anniversary season for Chicago's Millennium Park to feature films, music, workouts

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2024 Millennium Park Summer Season lineup was announced on Thursday by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

This summer, the park will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Summer Music Series

The summer music event will kick off its seven-part series on July 1 and run through Aug. 8. It will feature artists including Terrace Martin, Bailey Rae, GZA, and more.

It will take place at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Mondays and Thursdays, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. and pre-shows an hour before.

Summer Film Series

In addition to the music series, the park's film series is returning on Tuesdays from July 16 to Aug. 20.

The series will start with a double feature of E.T. and Jurassic Park. Other films to be featured include Barbie, American Fiction, and Coco.

The films will be displayed on a 40-foot LED screen from the Pritzker stage.

Summer Workouts

Lastly, the Millennium Park Summer Workouts will also return with yoga, Pilates, cardio kickboxing, and Zumba from May 18 to Aug. 31. The free classes will take place on Saturdays starting at 8 a.m.

Guests are reminded that those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, 21 years or older, after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. They may be asked to present a valid ID.

The adult must be present for the duration of the visit and may escort up to four young people.

For the complete schedule of events and shows, visit MillenniumPark.org.