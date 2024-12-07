Mild temps on Sunday and Monday in Chicago; freezing temps return Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rather mild on Sunday with highs around 50 degrees.
A system will pass well to our south Sunday night into Monday morning. Only spotty rain showers expected late Sunday night.
A cold front will bring a brief Arctic chill to our area Tuesday through Thursday. However, warming returns for next weekend.
So roller coaster temperature trends for us next week.
Forecast at a glance
TONIGHT: CLOUDS EARLY WITH CLEARING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOW 35.
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. UNSEASONABLY WARM. HIGH 51. (NORMAL HIGH IS 39 DEGREES)
MONDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 50. LATE DAY FALLING TEMPS WITH THE COLD FRONT.