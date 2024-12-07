Watch CBS News
Mild temps on Sunday and Monday in Chicago; freezing temps return Tuesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

Mild start for next week in Chicago before freezing temps return
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rather mild on Sunday with highs around 50 degrees.

A system will pass well to our south Sunday night into Monday morning. Only spotty rain showers expected late Sunday night. 

A cold front will bring a brief Arctic chill to our area Tuesday through Thursday. However, warming returns for next weekend.

So roller coaster temperature trends for us next week.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: CLOUDS EARLY WITH CLEARING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOW 35.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. UNSEASONABLY WARM. HIGH 51. (NORMAL HIGH IS 39 DEGREES)

MONDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 50. LATE DAY FALLING TEMPS WITH THE COLD FRONT.

