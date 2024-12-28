Mild, mainly cloudy for last Saturday of 2024 in Chicago

Cloudy, mild in Chicago for last Saturday of 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild temperatures are in the forecast this weekend in Chicago.

Highs on Saturday peak around 50 degrees, while Sunday temperatures hover in the middle 40s.

After a rainy end to the week, Chicago is finally in for a break from the rain. Expect cloudy sky conditions with rain returning late overnight. Overnight through Sunday, waves of rain will rush through as a weather system moves in. The highest rainfall accumulations are expected to be east of I-55. About 0.5" to 1" of rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures remain in the 40s as we close out the year 2024. However, on New Year's Eve, we will be tracking a system that could bring us a rain/snow mix. New Year's Day will be much colder, with a high of 32.

Forecast at a glance

Today: Rain ends. Lots of clouds. High of 51. Breezy.

Tonight: Rain returns. Areas of Fog. Low of 40.

Tomorrow: Periods of Rain. High of 44.

