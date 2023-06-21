Watch CBS News
Local News

New bill would allow migrants to serve as law enforcement pending Pritzker's approval

By CBS Chicago Team, Cory McIntyre

/ CBS Chicago

New bill would allow migrants to work as law enforcement
New bill would allow migrants to work as law enforcement 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Non-U.S. citizens may soon be able to become police officers pending Governor Pritzker's approval. 

Federal law only allows U.S. citizens to serve as officers and deputies. But, since this bill passed the Illinois House and Senate, we could soon see work-eligible immigrants become a part of law enforcement in the state of Illinois.  

In 2021, the Federal Government passed a bill that allowed some undocumented immigrants to become healthcare workers and military members. The bill's sponsor called the introduction of this new bill a "natural progression." 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.