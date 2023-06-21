New bill would allow migrants to serve as law enforcement pending Pritzker's approval

New bill would allow migrants to work as law enforcement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Non-U.S. citizens may soon be able to become police officers pending Governor Pritzker's approval.

Federal law only allows U.S. citizens to serve as officers and deputies. But, since this bill passed the Illinois House and Senate, we could soon see work-eligible immigrants become a part of law enforcement in the state of Illinois.

In 2021, the Federal Government passed a bill that allowed some undocumented immigrants to become healthcare workers and military members. The bill's sponsor called the introduction of this new bill a "natural progression."