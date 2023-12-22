Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago church hosts holiday party for migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 Venezuelan migrants are the guests of honor at a holiday party on Friday night in Oak Park.

It's all made possible by church and youth leaders there.

The United Lutheran Church welcomed migrants and volunteers who helped them.

The event aimed to bring comfort and joy to the families who made the journey to this country.

