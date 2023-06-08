Chicago organization helps several migrants obtain IDs to access services

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the many migrants coming to Chicago, so many organizations are stepping up to help people adjust.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry introduced us to one group that went as far as allowing migrants to sleep inside their office space to accommodate the demand for services.

On the Southwest Side on Archer Avenue sits Envision Community Services. The organization focuses on education workforce development and public health and prides itself on outreach after seeing the influx of migrants in Chicago.

"We decided we had to step up," said Alicia Morales.

Envision teamed up with the city to create a resource fair for migrants to get a CityKey ID, which is an optional form of identification that residents of Chicago can use get to access city services.

The CityKey ID helps people who are undocumented or unhoused who might have problems getting or maintaining an ID, and that includes the many migrants sleeping at Chicago police stations.

After creating a flyer about Wednesday's fair, Morales said "people started arriving around 5:30 yesterday and they wanted to camp out."

So the folks at Envision opened their door and invited more than 200 people inside the tight space.

"We decided to open up the office for them and for them to stay here overnight," Morales added.

We're told the migrants were so appreciative.

"It's not just our job," said Yulissa Olvera. "We do it from our heart."

Envision workers stayed overnight and by the morning, the office-turned-hotel was quickly transformed into a CityKey ID station.

"We started in the morning with already over 100 people registered," Esmeralda Anaya said. "By the end of the event, we were almost at 300."

Some 246 Chicago CityKey IDs were issued and those at Envision plan to hold another fair soon because they believe the response shows the need.

"I think people need to stop judging and start caring more," Olvera said.

Anaya added, "They left with a smile on their face,"