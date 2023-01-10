How did migrants end up staying at a Chicago police station for days?

How did migrants end up staying at a Chicago police station for days?

How did migrants end up staying at a Chicago police station for days?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.

So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped off at the District One police station.

With just the clothes on their back and a few suitcases, migrants walked into the District One police station, near State and 18th, seeking shelter.

Officers at the front desk said they were dropped off Thursday and were still there two days later. A spokesperson with the city's Department of Family and Support Services said these migrants were brought to Chicago by bus from Denver, Colorado.

Mayor Lightfoot and New York's Mayor, Eric Adams wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, asking him to stop busing migrants to Chicago and New York.

In the letter, Mayor Lightfoot said as of January 4th, the city has received nearly 4,000 asylum seekers from Texas alone. It's unclear how many were transported from Colorado.

Governor Polis responded saying Colorado coordinated with New York and Illinois when sending migrants, something Texas did not do.

The mayor's office said when migrants are dropped off at police stations, the city helps get them to a shelter. Where are the migrants who were dropped off here? That's unclear.