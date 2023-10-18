Colder Chicago weather presents yet another challenge for thousands of migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than 3,000 migrants are still sleeping at Chicago police stations while they wait for shelter.

With the temperatures dropping, volunteers helping them said they are not prepared to handle the cold. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez spoke to one group on the South Side about their urgent call for help.

"We can't sustain this," said Nancy Johnson.

Johnson is one of the handful of volunteers who for months, have been helping the more than 120 migrants staying at the 5th District police station in the Pullman neighborhood.

"Winter is coming," she said. "We need gloves, coats, socks, hats."

The lucky ones have a place inside the station, but about 40 of them are sleeping outside in the courtyard and at other police stations, that includes small kids.

"Some of them don't even have a foam mattress or air mattress to sleep on," said Denise Rojas, a volunteer. "They're literally sleeping on the cardboard with a thin blanket over that."

Adding to the problem is that many of them hail from countries like Venezuela or Colombia, where it's warm year-round.

"It's inhumane," said Rojas. "The United States should've never opened the door to these people if they were not going to be able to receive them. That's like me inviting you to my home and then telling you you have to sleep outside."

The people CBS 2 spoke to said they are having a hard time dealing with the cold temperatures at night. They fear it's only going to get worse in the weeks to come.

"The nights here are very cold," said Yazmeli, speaking in Spanish.

Yazmeli is from Venezuela. She's been staying at the police station for weeks. Even though it's only October, she describes nights in Chicago as insufferable.

Volunteers are relying on donations to get by, and so far, there's been no word on when all of everyone can move into a shelter.

"I'm fearing with the numbers coming in, that we're going to start getting volunteer fatigue," said Lorraine Brochu. "People who have been giving and giving are getting tire."