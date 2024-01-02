Cost to apply, demand explain why only 1% of migrants in Chicago have work permits

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple factors likely contribute to why only a small fraction of asylum seekers in Chicago have received permits to work legally.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported how only about 1% of the 26,000 migrants in the city have received their documents with assistance from the city and she dug into why the number is so low.

The number really boils down to three things: the cost of the application, the availability of documents, and the significant demand.

"So, the jobs are there. We just have to get them the right status," said Ald. Bill Conway (34th), explaining why so few asylum seekers have received their work permits. "The only ones eligible are people that were here before August 1st and that are from Venezuela, essentially."

The cost to fill out the application is over $400. There is a form to waive that cost. Conway's office has helped some asylum seekers fill that out as part of a 31-page application to get the permit.

Turnaround time is about two months.

"The demand is extremely high compared to how much work permits are actually being processed and distributed," said Emilio Araujo, the director of development and communications at Onward House.

The nonprofit organization has helped countless immigrants resettle not just over the past two years, but during its decades-long history.

"When someone comes to the city and they are looking to get find their footing, we are one of the first places that they might go because we do all the case management support," Araujo.

CBS 2 spoke to Araujo about the demand for work permits that Onward House has been seeing after CBS 2 was shown city data suggesting only 1% of asylum seekers in Chicago successfully received their work authorizations and social security numbers.

"About 90% of the people that we see, of the new immigrants, are looking for a work permit, and we refer those out, and then about 10% of those people end up actually applying for a work permit, and then only 1% as well end up having that work permit," Araujo said.

A spokesperson with Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said the city has been helping asylum seekers apply for work permits since 2022 and has partnered with the state, nonprofits and the federal government to expedite the application process.

The city began expedited clinics in partnership with The Resurrection Project and the state and federal government to help migrants with the application on Nov. 9.

"The City is committed to providing the necessary resources to aid asylum-seekers on their path to self-sufficiency and independence," the spokesperson said.

Conway is planning to host another legal clinic later this month to help more asylum seekers fill out an application.