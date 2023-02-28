Manuel Zambrano made trek from South America with his therapy dog, but now the dog has been stolen

Migrant has therapy dog stolen after traveling with him all the way from South America

Migrant has therapy dog stolen after traveling with him all the way from South America

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new life in the United States with his therapy dog was one migrant's American dream.

Now, as CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Tuesday, it has been months since that migrant says someone stole his dog.

The dog, Scott, a mutt. To Manuel Zambrano, he is the perfect friend.

A mix of breeds, Scott has traveled many places. He walked all the way from South America to El Paso, Texas with Zambrano, and then took a bus to Chicago.

Manuel Zambrano

Through an interpreter from the New Neighbors Free Store, Zambrano said he made the journey "so I can have a better future for me and my family."

Zambrano left his family behind, but he took Scott. The two tracked through Venezuela, Colombia - and then across the Darién Gap – a dangerous gateway from Colombia to Panama.

They trekked on through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico – to Texas.

Zambrano walked all of those places, and then finally made it to Chicago with Scott – and now the therapy dog is gone.

Zambrano – now residing in Rogers Park - said Scott is now being held against his will by someone who claimed he wanted to help.

"My son. My friend. He lives with me. He's my best friend," Zambrano said through his interpreter. "He's everything to me."

After Zambrano arrived with Scott, the dog was staying in a city-run shelter. Zambrano said someone there offered to watch Scott for a few days so Zambrano could settle in.

A few days passed - and the person never received Zambrano's dog.

That was in October. And when Franza talked with Zambrano on Tuesday – more than four months later – Zambrano was in tears.

Zambrano reported what happened to Chicago Police – who are aware of the issue, but have no updates.

We reached out to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. They told us they have no record.

We then called the person Zambrano said has his dog – twice. There was no answer either time, and the voicemail box was full.

Franza: "You did all of that, and you just want your dog."

Zambrano: "I am not giving up hope that I will be reunited with my dog."