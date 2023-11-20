Migrant tents gone from outside Near North District police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All the migrant tents are now gone from outside the Near North (18th) District police station.

As shown on video, the sidewalk in front of the police station, at 1160 N. Larrabee St. off Division Street in the old Cabrini-Green area, was once covered with migrants and their belongings.

But as of Monday night, the sidewalk was clear.

The move is part of the city's policy to get migrants into shelters with a stay of 60 days maximum, and then into permanent housing.

Last week, city officials held a virtual meeting to outline three initiatives for the new arrivals coming to Chicago – of which the 60-day policy was one.

The 60-day exit notice for migrants is in place based on their arrival date at a shelter. The goal is to resettle those coming into Chicago quickly.

Officials said there will also be more personnel to help reunite migrants with family, friends, or sponsors. For many, Chicago isn't their final destination. The effort will help free up space in city shelters for those who plan to stay in the city.

The city is also cracking down on drivers in rogue buses. Those drivers will no longer be allowed to randomly drop off migrants at a location without notice. The bus companies will be cited and fined.