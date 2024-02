Another migrant shelter closes in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another migrant shelter in Chicago closes its doors.

CBS 2 has learned the Near South Health Center at 35th and Michigan is no longer housing new arrivals.

It's the fifth shelter to close down this month.

There are still more than 12,000 migrants in 23 shelters across the city.