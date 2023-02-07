Watch CBS News
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.

Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."

Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.

