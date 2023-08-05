Midwestern University offering free dental exams, cleanings for kids

Free dental exams for kids in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Some suburban kids can get free dental care before they go back to school.

Volunteer dental teams are at Midwestern University in west suburban Downers Grove.

Kids five years and younger will get free exams and cleanings, then they'll take home kits with toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss.

It's all thanks to the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation.