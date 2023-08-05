Watch CBS News
Local News

Midwestern University offering free dental exams, cleanings for kids

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Free dental exams for kids in Downers Grove
Free dental exams for kids in Downers Grove 00:21

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Some suburban kids can get free dental care before they go back to school.

Volunteer dental teams are at Midwestern University in west suburban Downers Grove.

Kids five years and younger will get free exams and cleanings, then they'll take home kits with toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss.

It's all thanks to the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.